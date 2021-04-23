Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has succeeded to excite in 2021, the stock is up ~16.67% year-to-date

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)’s traded shares stood at 14,786,830 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.39. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $14.77, to imply an increase of 2.18% or $0.31 in intraday trading. The HBAN share’s 52-week high remains $16.91, putting it -14.49% down since that peak but still an impressive +52.67% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.99. The company has a valuation of $16.21 Billion, with an average of 15.75 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 12Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN), translating to a mean rating of 2.3. Of 19 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give HBAN a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 10 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.3.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) trade information

After registering a 2.18% upside in the latest session, Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $16.26 this Monday, Apr 19, jumping 9.38% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.93%, and -3.69% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 16.67%. Short interest in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) saw shorts transact 38.85 Million shares and set a 3.24 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $17.31, implying an increase of 17.2% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $14 and $20 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HBAN has been trading 35.41% off suggested target high and -5.21% from its likely low.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 13 analysts is $1.25 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.65 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.15 Billion in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 9.1%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -45.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -2.15% annually.

HBAN Dividends

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has its next earnings report out between July 21 and July 26, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a forward dividend ratio of 0.6, with the share yield ticking at 4.15% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 3.59%.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)’s Major holders

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated insiders hold 0.97% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 77.71% of the shares at 78.47% float percentage. In total, 957 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 113.3 Million shares (or 11.08% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.43 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 83.65 Million shares, or about 8.18% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $1.06 Billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 28,856,697 shares. This is just over 2.82% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $364.46 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 22.98 Million, or 2.25% of the shares, all valued at about $290.22 Million.