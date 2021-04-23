Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) has succeeded to excite in 2021, the stock is up ~11.67% year-to-date

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)’s traded shares stood at 693,463 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $31.78, to imply an increase of 1.15% or $0.36 in intraday trading. The HWM share’s 52-week high remains $32.96, putting it -3.71% down since that peak but still an impressive +68.94% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.87. The company has a valuation of $14.02 Billion, with an average of 2.54 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.41 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give HWM a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.19.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) trade information

After registering a 1.15% upside in the latest session, Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $32.79 this Monday, Apr 19, jumping 2.81% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.54%, and 4.94% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 11.67%. Short interest in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) saw shorts transact 10.5 Million shares and set a 3.08 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $36.89, implying an increase of 16.08% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $32 and $40 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HWM has been trading 25.87% off suggested target high and 0.69% from its likely low.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Howmet Aerospace Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) shares are +72.45% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 15% against 17.2%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -56.8% this quarter before jumping 83.3% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -0.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $1.22 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.28 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.63 Billion and $1.12 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -25% before jumping 13.7% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 23.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 65.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 27.53% annually.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)’s Major holders

Howmet Aerospace Inc. insiders hold 0.5% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 89.79% of the shares at 90.24% float percentage. In total, 640 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Elliott Investment Management L.P. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 41.57 Million shares (or 9.58% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.19 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 40.23 Million shares, or about 9.27% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $1.15 Billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 10,995,977 shares. This is just over 2.53% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $313.83 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 9.25 Million, or 2.13% of the shares, all valued at about $263.91 Million.