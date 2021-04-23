For Risk-Tolerant Investors, Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Is Worth A Shot – Marketing Sentinel

For Risk-Tolerant Investors, Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Is Worth A Shot

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX), translating to a mean rating of 2.8. Of 20 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give XLNX a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 18 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.71.

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $142.86, implying an increase of 10.39% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $110 and $158 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, XLNX has been trading 22.09% off suggested target high and -15% from its likely low.

Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Xilinx, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) shares are +7.28% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -10.45% against -10.4%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -5.3% this quarter before jumping 100% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -1.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 17 analysts is $817.81 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 17 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $840.72 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $756.17 Million and $726.67 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 8.2% before jumping 15.7% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 5.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -8.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 9% annually.

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)’s Major holders

Xilinx, Inc. insiders hold 0.19% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 83.02% of the shares at 83.18% float percentage. In total, 1186 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 28.3 Million shares (or 11.52% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.01 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 21.17 Million shares, or about 8.61% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $3Billion.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

Sponsored

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 6,912,208 shares. This is just over 2.81% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $979.94 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.54 Million, or 2.25% of the shares, all valued at about $785.28 Million.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

RECENT NEWS

On Key

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel is a free online newspaper packed with exclusive content, news, articles and much more! The information agency “Marketing Sentinel” was established at the end of 2004. Its founder and leader is Lewis Roberts. IA “Marketing Sentinel” seeks to provide the news and analytical information to both American and foreign audiences, events and events in the USA and all over the world reliably, objectively and promptly.

Contact us: contact@marketingsentinel.com
© Marketingsentinel. All rights reserved.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.

Get Best Morning Financial Newsletter... 100% Free

Best stocks ideas

Analysts’ Upgrades & Downgrades

Important Earnings

Insider Watchlist

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.