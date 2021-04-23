For Risk-Tolerant Investors, Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) Is Worth A Shot

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (EBSB), translating to a mean rating of 1. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give EBSB a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.37.

Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $21, implying a decline of -0.99% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $18 and $24 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, EBSB has been trading 13.15% off suggested target high and -15.13% from its likely low.

Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (EBSB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Meridian Bancorp, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (EBSB) shares are +50.89% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 16.28% against 10.2%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 8.8% this quarter before jumping 12.1% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 4.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $50.43 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $50.47 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $47.37 Million and $48.81 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 6.5% before jumping 3.4% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 22.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -0.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 12% annually.

Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB)’s Major holders

Meridian Bancorp, Inc. insiders hold 9.85% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 67.63% of the shares at 75.03% float percentage. In total, 207 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 7.73 Million shares (or 14.75% of shares), all amounting to roughly $115.3 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 3.9 Million shares, or about 7.44% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $58.16 Million.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (EBSB) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund holds roughly 2,417,418 shares. This is just over 4.61% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $36.04 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.97 Million, or 3.76% of the shares, all valued at about $29.38 Million.