For Risk-Tolerant Investors, Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) Is Worth A Shot

Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV)’s traded shares stood at 17,422,619 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $19.66, to imply a decline of -1.16% or -$0.23 in intraday trading. The CCIV share’s 52-week high remains $64.86, putting it -229.91% down since that peak but still an impressive +51.17% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.6. The company has a valuation of $5.09 Billion, with an average of 17Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 54.16 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CCIV a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) trade information

After registering a -1.16% downside in the last session, Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $20.65 this Thursday, Apr 22, jumping 4.79% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.29%, and -24.82% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 96.4%. Short interest in Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) saw shorts transact 32.75 Million shares and set a 0.6 days time to cover.

Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV)’s Major holders

Churchill Capital Corp IV insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 54.2% of the shares at 54.2% float percentage. In total, 168 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Millennium Management LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 7.43 Million shares (or 3.59% of shares), all amounting to roughly $74.37 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Karpus Management Inc with 7.03 Million shares, or about 3.4% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $70.37 Million.

We also have Merger Fund, The and Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Merger Fund, The holds roughly 1,138,230 shares. This is just over 0.55% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $11.39 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.04 Million, or 0.5% of the shares, all valued at about $10.45 Million.