For Risk-Tolerant Investors, BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Is Worth A Shot

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)’s traded shares stood at 787,937 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.95. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $74.49, to imply an increase of 2.63% or $1.91 in intraday trading. The BHP share’s 52-week high remains $81.82, putting it -9.84% down since that peak but still an impressive +50.95% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $36.54. The company has a valuation of $189.04 Billion, with an average of 2.4 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.77 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for BHP Group (BHP), translating to a mean rating of 1. Of 16 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give BHP a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) trade information

After registering a 2.63% upside in the latest session, BHP Group (BHP) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $74.96 this Monday, Apr 19, jumping 0.83% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.8%, and 10.08% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 13.77%. Short interest in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) saw shorts transact 14.15 Million shares and set a 5.11 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $77.49, implying an increase of 4.03% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $62.84 and $92.99 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BHP has been trading 24.84% off suggested target high and -15.64% from its likely low.

BHP Group (BHP) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 19.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -5.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5.3% annually.

BHP Dividends

However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. BHP Group has a forward dividend ratio of 3.12, with the share yield ticking at 4.3% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 4.19%.

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)’s Major holders

BHP Group insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 4.97% of the shares at 4.97% float percentage. In total, 517 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Fisher Asset Management, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 7.8 Million shares (or 0.53% of shares), all amounting to roughly $509.73 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is UBS Group AG with 6.01 Million shares, or about 0.41% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $392.93 Million.

We also have Harding, Loevner Funds, Inc-International Equity Portfolio and Neuberger & Berman Large Cap Value Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the BHP Group (BHP) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Harding, Loevner Funds, Inc-International Equity Portfolio holds roughly 6,373,279 shares. This is just over 0.43% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $425.61 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.16 Million, or 0.08% of the shares, all valued at about $87.81 Million.