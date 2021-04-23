For Risk-Tolerant Investors, ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Is Worth A Shot

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)’s traded shares stood at 1,047,427 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $8.03, to imply an increase of 4.22% or $0.32 in intraday trading. The ASX share’s 52-week high remains $9, putting it -12.08% down since that peak but still an impressive +51.68% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.88. The company has a valuation of $17.79 Billion, with an average of 2.07 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.26 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (ASX), translating to a mean rating of 1.5. Of 22 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ASX a Sell rating. 5 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 16 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.08.

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) trade information

After registering a 4.22% upside in the latest session, ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (ASX) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $8.06- this Friday, Apr 23, jumping 0.25% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.07%, and 5.03% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 37.59%. Short interest in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) saw shorts transact 10.89 Million shares and set a 3.34 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $8.72, implying an increase of 8.59% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $5.84 and $10.38 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ASX has been trading 29.27% off suggested target high and -27.27% from its likely low.

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (ASX) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $4.23 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.77 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $3.77 Billion and $3.81 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 12.2% before jumping 25.1% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 62.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 34.2% annually.

ASX Dividends

However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.14, with the share yield ticking at 1.77% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 3.65%.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)’s Major holders

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 4.49% of the shares at 4.49% float percentage. In total, 192 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Fisher Asset Management, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 26.87 Million shares (or 1.24% of shares), all amounting to roughly $156.91 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Schroder Investment Management Group with 10.93 Million shares, or about 0.5% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $63.81 Million.

We also have Fidelity Select Portfolios – Semiconductors Portfolio and DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (ASX) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2021, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Semiconductors Portfolio holds roughly 1,396,600 shares. This is just over 0.06% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $10.57 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 345.12 Thousand, or 0.02% of the shares, all valued at about $2.3 Million.