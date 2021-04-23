For Risk-Tolerant Investors, 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Is Worth A Shot

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)’s traded shares stood at 1,259,211 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $25.71, to imply an increase of 1.18% or $0.3 in intraday trading. The QFIN share’s 52-week high remains $35.15, putting it -36.72% down since that peak but still an impressive +72.15% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.16. The company has a valuation of $3.87 Billion, with an average of 2.84 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.4 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for 360 DigiTech, Inc. (QFIN), translating to a mean rating of 1.5. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give QFIN a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.79.

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) trade information

After registering a 1.18% upside in the last session, 360 DigiTech, Inc. (QFIN) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $26.55 this Thursday, Apr 22, jumping 3.16% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 13.16%, and -11.34% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 118.07%. Short interest in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) saw shorts transact 3.45 Million shares and set a 1.01 days time to cover.

360 DigiTech, Inc. (QFIN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing 360 DigiTech, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. 360 DigiTech, Inc. (QFIN) shares are +106.67% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 11.05% against 9.1%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 229.2% this quarter before jumping 6.5% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 13.5% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 225.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)’s Major holders

360 DigiTech, Inc. insiders hold 9.93% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 48.19% of the shares at 53.51% float percentage. In total, 126 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FountainVest China Capital Partners GP3 Ltd. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 13.57 Million shares (or 10.7% of shares), all amounting to roughly $160Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is TT International Asset Management LTD with 12.51 Million shares, or about 9.87% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $147.55 Million.

We also have Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the 360 DigiTech, Inc. (QFIN) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk holds roughly 1,429,124 shares. This is just over 1.13% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $24.87 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.36 Million, or 1.07% of the shares, all valued at about $23.68 Million.