EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) Stock Dropped -0.72% Over A Month – Any Room To Run?

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for EQT Corporation (EQT), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 21 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give EQT a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 16 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.25.

EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $23.07, implying an increase of 29.46% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $18 and $32 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, EQT has been trading 79.57% off suggested target high and 1.01% from its likely low.

EQT Corporation (EQT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing EQT Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. EQT Corporation (EQT) shares are +17.96% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -326.32% against 10.3%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 78.6% this quarter before jumping 105.6% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 16.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $1.1 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $996.71 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $957.38 Million and $804.38 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 14.9% before jumping 23.9% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -54% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 22.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5% annually.