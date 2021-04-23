Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY): Can A Stock Be Up 1.131% YTD, And Still Be A Loser

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)’s traded shares stood at 825,391 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.25. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $187.93, to imply an increase of 0.47% or $0.88 in intraday trading. The LLY share’s 52-week high remains $218, putting it -16% down since that peak but still an impressive +31.25% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $129.21. The company has a valuation of $184.02 Billion, with an average of 2.75 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.77 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Eli Lilly and Company (LLY), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 21 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give LLY a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 13 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $2.14.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) trade information

After registering a 0.47% upside in the latest session, Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $193.5 this Tuesday, Apr 20, jumping 2.87% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.69%, and 2.32% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 11.31%. Short interest in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) saw shorts transact 7.72 Million shares and set a 2.05 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $217.77, implying an increase of 15.88% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $170 and $255 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LLY has been trading 35.69% off suggested target high and -9.54% from its likely low.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Eli Lilly and Company share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) shares are +30.27% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 3.28% against 8.8%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 22.3% this quarter before jumping 6.3% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 12.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $7.02 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $6.74 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $5.86 Billion and $5.76 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 19.9% before jumping 16.9% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 24.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 36.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 12.1% annually.

LLY Dividends

Eli Lilly and Company has its next earnings report out on April 27, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Eli Lilly and Company has a forward dividend ratio of 3.4, with the share yield ticking at 1.82% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 2.24%.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)’s Major holders

Eli Lilly and Company insiders hold 0.15% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 83.81% of the shares at 83.94% float percentage. In total, 2451 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Lilly Endowment, Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 110.3 Million shares (or 11.5% of shares), all amounting to roughly $20.61 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 68.66 Million shares, or about 7.16% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $11.59 Billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard/Primecap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 24,268,276 shares. This is just over 2.53% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.1 Billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 20.47 Million, or 2.13% of the shares, all valued at about $3.46 Billion.