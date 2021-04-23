EDAP TMS S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) up 40.23% YTD: Any Troubles Ahead?

EDAP TMS S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP)’s traded shares stood at 1,198,824 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.84. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $7.22, to imply a decline of -14.56% or -$1.23 in intraday trading. The EDAP share’s 52-week high remains $10.68, putting it -47.92% down since that peak but still an impressive +72.3% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2. The company has a valuation of $214.59 Million, with an average of 950.67 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 301.65 Million shares over the past 3 months.

EDAP TMS S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) trade information

After registering a -14.56% downside in the latest session, EDAP TMS S.A. (EDAP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $9.05- this Monday, Apr 19, jumping 19.89% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -20.15%, and -7.29% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 40.23%. Short interest in EDAP TMS S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) saw shorts transact 181.06 Million shares and set a 0.6 days time to cover.

EDAP TMS S.A. (EDAP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing EDAP TMS S.A. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. EDAP TMS S.A. (EDAP) shares are +71.75% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -385.71% against 22.5%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 100% this quarter before jumping 300% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 23.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $12.67 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $14.78 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $8.72 Million and $10.76 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 45.4% before jumping 37.3% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 2.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -214.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 3% annually.