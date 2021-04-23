Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) up 55.34% YTD: Any Troubles Ahead?

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)’s traded shares stood at 1,424,452 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.67, to imply a decline of 0% or $0 in intraday trading. The CPG share’s 52-week high remains $4.66, putting it -26.98% down since that peak but still an impressive +73.3% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.98. The company has a valuation of $1.89 Billion, with an average of 3.3 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.43 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 15 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give CPG a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) trade information

After registering a 0% downside in the latest session, Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $3.90- this Monday, Apr 19, jumping 6.8% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.34%, and -7.04% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 55.34%. Short interest in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) saw shorts transact 14.22 Million shares and set a 2.62 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.18, implying an increase of 41.14% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $3.59 and $6.37 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CPG has been trading 73.57% off suggested target high and -2.18% from its likely low.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -61.01% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 111.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

CPG Dividends

Crescent Point Energy Corp. has its next earnings report out on May 12, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.01, with the share yield ticking at 0.21% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 3.51%.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)’s Major holders

Crescent Point Energy Corp. insiders hold 9.59% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 38.93% of the shares at 43.06% float percentage. In total, 197 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Franklin Resources, Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 32.4 Million shares (or 5.58% of shares), all amounting to roughly $75.83 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Bank of Montreal/Can/ with 16.33 Million shares, or about 2.81% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $38.22 Million.

We also have Franklin Value Investors Trust-Franklin Small Cap Value and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Franklin Value Investors Trust-Franklin Small Cap Value holds roughly 23,539,568 shares. This is just over 4.06% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $64.5 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 7.4 Million, or 1.28% of the shares, all valued at about $20.28 Million.