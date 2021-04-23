Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) up 59.44% from 52-Week Low; YTD rises 28.81% – Here’s What to Do Now

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)’s traded shares stood at 1,027,298 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.18. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $46.4, to imply an increase of 1.77% or $0.81 in intraday trading. The GLW share’s 52-week high remains $46.63, putting it -0.5% down since that peak but still an impressive +59.44% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $18.82. The company has a valuation of $36.19 Billion, with an average of 3.32 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.86 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Corning Incorporated (GLW), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 14 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give GLW a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.43.

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) trade information

After registering a 1.77% upside in the latest session, Corning Incorporated (GLW) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $46.63 this Monday, Apr 19, jumping 0.56% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.24%, and 16.3% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 28.81%. Short interest in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) saw shorts transact 9.88 Million shares and set a 2.03 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $47.79, implying an increase of 3% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $34.5 and $55 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GLW has been trading 18.53% off suggested target high and -25.65% from its likely low.

Corning Incorporated (GLW) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Corning Incorporated share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Corning Incorporated (GLW) shares are +30.86% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 42.45% against 8%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 115% this quarter before jumping 92% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 15.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $3.13 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.24 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.53 Billion in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 23.8%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -11.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -49.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 23.5% annually.

GLW Dividends

Corning Incorporated has its next earnings report out on April 27, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Corning Incorporated has a forward dividend ratio of 0.96, with the share yield ticking at 2.11% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 2.42%.

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)’s Major holders

Corning Incorporated insiders hold 10.73% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 76.36% of the shares at 85.53% float percentage. In total, 1378 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 84.65 Million shares (or 11.01% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.05 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 51.89 Million shares, or about 6.75% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $1.87 Billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Corning Incorporated (GLW) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 21,551,396 shares. This is just over 2.8% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $775.85 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 17.26 Million, or 2.24% of the shares, all valued at about $621.42 Million.