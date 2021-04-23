Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) Drops -286.05% From Highs, What Happens Next?

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC)’s traded shares stood at 1,756,021 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.04. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.01, to imply an increase of 5.61% or $0.16 in intraday trading. The CCNC share’s 52-week high remains $11.62, putting it -286.05% down since that peak but still an impressive +76.74% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.7. The company has a valuation of $108.11 Million, with an average of 847.52 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.43 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Code Chain New Continent Limited (CCNC), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CCNC a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) trade information

After registering a 5.61% upside in the last session, Code Chain New Continent Limited (CCNC) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $3.15- this Thursday, Apr 22, jumping 4.44% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.88%, and -39.19% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 55.15%. Short interest in Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) saw shorts transact 156.27 Million shares and set a 109.28 days time to cover.

Code Chain New Continent Limited (CCNC) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -24.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -761.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC)’s Major holders

Code Chain New Continent Limited insiders hold 29.59% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 5.96% of the shares at 8.47% float percentage. In total, 3 institutions holds shares in the company, led by HRT Financial LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 68.59 Thousand shares (or 0.19% of shares), all amounting to roughly $133.07 Thousand.