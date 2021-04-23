Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL) up 26.32% YTD: Any Troubles Ahead?

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL)’s traded shares stood at 10,752,096 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.33. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $27.27, to imply an increase of 1.35% or $0.36 in intraday trading. The CCL share’s 52-week high remains $30.12, putting it -10.45% down since that peak but still an impressive +59.85% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.95. The company has a valuation of $33.12 Billion, with an average of 21.22 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 43.02 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL), translating to a mean rating of 2.6. Of 21 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 4 analyst(s) give CCL a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 9 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL) trade information

After registering a 1.35% upside in the latest session, Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $27.90 this Thursday, Apr 22, jumping 1.94% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.22%, and 8.01% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 26.32%. Short interest in Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL) saw shorts transact 57.83 Million shares and set a 1.34 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $27.57, implying an increase of 1.1% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $15.3 and $41 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CCL has been trading 50.35% off suggested target high and -43.89% from its likely low.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -51% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -405.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.