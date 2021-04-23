Boom Or Bust: Where Is trivago N.V. (NASDAQ:TRVG) Stock Headed Next?

trivago N.V. (NASDAQ:TRVG)’s traded shares stood at 1,331,845 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.8. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.48, to imply an increase of 0.58% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The TRVG share’s 52-week high remains $5.88, putting it -68.97% down since that peak but still an impressive +64.08% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.25. The company has a valuation of $1.23 Billion, with an average of 1.57 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.99 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for trivago N.V. (TRVG), translating to a mean rating of 3.1. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give TRVG a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.03.

trivago N.V. (NASDAQ:TRVG) trade information

After registering a 0.58% upside in the last session, trivago N.V. (TRVG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $3.72- this Monday, Apr 19, jumping 6.45% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.33%, and -24.84% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 43.8%. Short interest in trivago N.V. (NASDAQ:TRVG) saw shorts transact 2.42 Million shares and set a 0.48 days time to cover.

trivago N.V. (TRVG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing trivago N.V. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. trivago N.V. (TRVG) shares are +141.67% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -100% against 6.2%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 95.8% this quarter before jumping 57.1% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 33.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $56.24 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $81.13 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $139.8 Million and $18.89 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -59.8% before jumping 329.6% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -43.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 93.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 32.66% annually.

trivago N.V. (NASDAQ:TRVG)’s Major holders

trivago N.V. insiders hold 8.1% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 54.25% of the shares at 59.03% float percentage. In total, 43 institutions holds shares in the company, led by PAR Capital Management, Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 21.23 Million shares (or 37.93% of shares), all amounting to roughly $51.38 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is UBS Group AG with 2.62 Million shares, or about 4.69% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $6.35 Million.

We also have ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Travel Tech ETF and Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Value Fd I as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the trivago N.V. (TRVG) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Travel Tech ETF holds roughly 3,407,932 shares. This is just over 6.09% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $14.65 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 779.62 Thousand, or 1.39% of the shares, all valued at about $1.96 Million.