Boom Or Bust: Where Is Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (NYSE:IPOE) Stock Headed Next?

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (NYSE:IPOE)’s traded shares stood at 3,141,175 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $15.84, to imply an increase of 4.14% or $0.63 in intraday trading. The IPOE share’s 52-week high remains $28.26, putting it -78.41% down since that peak but still an impressive +34.53% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.37. The company has a valuation of $1.59 Billion, with an average of 2.61 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 9.31 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (IPOE), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give IPOE a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (IPOE) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (NYSE:IPOE)’s Major holders

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V insiders hold 0.12% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 49.03% of the shares at 49.09% float percentage. In total, 104 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Empyrean Capital Partners, LP. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 4.73 Million shares (or 0.47% of shares), all amounting to roughly $58.88 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Weiss Asset Management LP with 3.5 Million shares, or about 0.35% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $43.54 Million.

We also have Investment Managers Ser Tr-Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage Fd and Collaborative Inv Ser Tr-SPAC and New Issue ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (IPOE) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Investment Managers Ser Tr-Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage Fd holds roughly 113,616 shares. This is just over 0.01% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.41 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 63.88 Thousand, or 0.01% of the shares, all valued at about $794.64 Thousand.