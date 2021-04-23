Boom Or Bust: Where Is Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Stock Headed Next?

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)’s traded shares stood at 1,467,076 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $33.84, to imply a decline of -0.21% or -$0.07 in intraday trading. The SHLS share’s 52-week high remains $44.04, putting it -30.14% down since that peak but still an impressive +16.76% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $28.17. The company has a valuation of $5.65 Billion, with an average of 1.54 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.24 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (SHLS), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SHLS a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.04.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $41, implying an increase of 21.16% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $32 and $48 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SHLS has been trading 41.84% off suggested target high and -5.44% from its likely low.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (SHLS) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 39.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 34.72% annually.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)’s Major holders

We also have Fidelity Select Portfolios – Technology and Fundamental Investors Inc as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (SHLS) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2021, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Technology holds roughly 2,095,200 shares. This is just over 2.24% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $68.35 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.02 Million, or 2.16% of the shares, all valued at about $70.16 Million.