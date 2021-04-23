Boom Or Bust: Where Is Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Stock Headed Next?

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)’s traded shares stood at 2,230,829 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $22.1, to imply an increase of 1.05% or $0.23 in intraday trading. The RKT share’s 52-week high remains $43, putting it -94.57% down since that peak but still an impressive +20.81% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $17.5. The company has a valuation of $43.95 Billion, with an average of 7.06 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 23.59 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT), translating to a mean rating of 2.7. Of 13 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give RKT a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 9 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.9.

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $24.38, implying an increase of 10.32% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $18 and $33 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RKT has been trading 49.32% off suggested target high and -18.55% from its likely low.

Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -33.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -39.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 26.83% annually.

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)’s Major holders

Rocket Companies, Inc. insiders hold 1.64% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 63.63% of the shares at 64.69% float percentage. In total, 323 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Invesco Ltd. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 10.69 Million shares (or 9.27% of shares), all amounting to roughly $216.21 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd with 9.55 Million shares, or about 8.28% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $193.08 Million.

We also have Invesco Oppenheimer Main Street Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Invesco Oppenheimer Main Street Fund holds roughly 5,533,008 shares. This is just over 4.8% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $118.19 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.22 Million, or 2.8% of the shares, all valued at about $65.21 Million.