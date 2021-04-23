Boom Or Bust: Where Is New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Stock Headed Next?

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)’s traded shares stood at 1,847,631 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.91. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $10.39, to imply an increase of 1.46% or $0.15 in intraday trading. The NRZ share’s 52-week high remains $11.48, putting it -10.49% down since that peak but still an impressive +52.36% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.95. The company has a valuation of $4.94 Billion, with an average of 14.5 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.05 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ), translating to a mean rating of 1.6. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give NRZ a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.35.

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) trade information

After registering a 1.46% upside in the latest session, New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $10.56 this Monday, Apr 19, jumping 1.52% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.91%, and -3.39% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 4.58%. Short interest in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) saw shorts transact 5.64 Million shares and set a 0.93 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $12.14, implying an increase of 16.84% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $10 and $13.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NRZ has been trading 29.93% off suggested target high and -3.75% from its likely low.

New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $242.86 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $234.23 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $185.52 Million and $111.13 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 30.9% before jumping 110.8% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -36.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -362.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -5.46% annually.

NRZ Dividends

New Residential Investment Corp. has its next earnings report out between May 03 and May 07, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. New Residential Investment Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.8, with the share yield ticking at 7.81% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 12.69%.

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)’s Major holders

New Residential Investment Corp. insiders hold 0.45% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 44.04% of the shares at 44.24% float percentage. In total, 450 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 36.18 Million shares (or 7.75% of shares), all amounting to roughly $359.58 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 27.38 Million shares, or about 5.87% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $272.18 Million.

We also have Fidelity Real Estate Income Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Fidelity Real Estate Income Fund holds roughly 13,047,899 shares. This is just over 2.8% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $122.52 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 11.87 Million, or 2.54% of the shares, all valued at about $117.94 Million.