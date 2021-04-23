Boom Or Bust: Where Is New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Stock Headed Next?

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)’s traded shares stood at 14,315,449 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.91. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $16.29, to imply a decline of -0.97% or -$0.16 in intraday trading. The EDU share’s 52-week high remains $19.97, putting it -22.59% down since that peak but still an impressive +34.25% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.71. The company has a valuation of $27.72 Billion, with an average of 21.55 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 13.96 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU), translating to a mean rating of 1.6. Of 33 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give EDU a Sell rating. 5 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 28 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.04.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) trade information

After registering a -0.97% downside in the last session, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $16.88 this Tuesday, Apr 20, jumping 3.5% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.44%, and -0.31% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -12.33%. Short interest in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) saw shorts transact 47.81 Million shares and set a 3.42 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $19.93, implying an increase of 22.34% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $17.8 and $23.69 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, EDU has been trading 45.43% off suggested target high and 9.27% from its likely low.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) shares are -6.82% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -3.33% against 24.5%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 33.3% this quarter before jumping 45.5% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 16.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 12 analysts is $1.12 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending August 01, 2021, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.43 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $798.47 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 40.3%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 16.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 73.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 28.04% annually.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)’s Major holders

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. insiders hold 0.14% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 80.63% of the shares at 80.75% float percentage. In total, 782 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 75.36 Million shares (or 4.4% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.4 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Davis Selected Advisers, LP with 62.92 Million shares, or about 3.67% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $1.17 Billion.

We also have Davis New York Venture Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Davis New York Venture Fund holds roughly 25,019,700 shares. This is just over 1.46% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $419.08 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 19.43 Million, or 1.13% of the shares, all valued at about $325.5 Million.