Boom Or Bust: Where Is Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Stock Headed Next?

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)’s traded shares stood at 1,222,450 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $47.62, to imply an increase of 3.75% or $1.72 in intraday trading. The KC share’s 52-week high remains $74.67, putting it -56.8% down since that peak but still an impressive +64.28% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $17.01. The company has a valuation of $10.6 Billion, with an average of 2.47 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.88 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 13 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give KC a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 13 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.14.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) trade information

After registering a 3.75% upside in the last session, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $49.19 this Thursday, Apr 22, jumping 3.19% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.13%, and 2.85% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 9.35%. Short interest in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) saw shorts transact 3.55 Million shares and set a 1.89 days time to cover.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) shares are +54.86% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -44.74% against -0.1%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 75.9% this quarter before jumping 45.8% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 56% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $292.99 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $369.07 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $198.97 Million and $229.34 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 47.3% before jumping 60.9% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -5.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)’s Major holders

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited insiders hold 1.59% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 27.47% of the shares at 27.91% float percentage. In total, 249 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Baillie Gifford and Company. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 7.35 Million shares (or 3.37% of shares), all amounting to roughly $319.94 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is First Trust Advisors LP with 6.07 Million shares, or about 2.78% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $264.21 Million.

We also have First Tr Exchange Traded Fd II-First Tr Cloud Computing ETF and Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Equities Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, First Tr Exchange Traded Fd II-First Tr Cloud Computing ETF holds roughly 3,841,190 shares. This is just over 1.76% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $151.04 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.81 Million, or 0.83% of the shares, all valued at about $79.03 Million.