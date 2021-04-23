Boom Or Bust: Where Is GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Stock Headed Next?

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)’s traded shares stood at 865,266 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.99. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $85.18, to imply an increase of 4% or $3.28 in intraday trading. The GDS share’s 52-week high remains $116.76, putting it -37.07% down since that peak but still an impressive +41.63% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $49.72. The company has a valuation of $15.57 Billion, with an average of 1.59 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.09 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for GDS Holdings Limited (GDS), translating to a mean rating of 1.8. Of 26 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give GDS a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 22 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.09.

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) trade information

After registering a 4% upside in the latest session, GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $86.30 this Friday, Apr 23, jumping 1.3% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.51%, and 0.19% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -9.03%. Short interest in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) saw shorts transact 11.29 Million shares and set a 10.36 days time to cover.

GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing GDS Holdings Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) shares are +1.52% up over the last 6 months. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 18.2% this quarter before jumping 50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 39% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $266.66 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $292.14 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $177.24 Million and $198.39 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 50.4% before jumping 47.3% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -15.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -29.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)’s Major holders

GDS Holdings Limited insiders hold 3.33% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 60.82% of the shares at 62.92% float percentage. In total, 469 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Singapore Technologies Telemedia Pte Ltd. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 15.84 Million shares (or 8.87% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.48 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is 12 West Capital Management, LP with 9.99 Million shares, or about 5.6% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $935.31 Million.

We also have Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx holds roughly 1,396,308 shares. This is just over 0.78% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $144.6 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.39 Million, or 0.78% of the shares, all valued at about $143.77 Million.