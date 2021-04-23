Boom Or Bust: Where Is Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) Stock Headed Next?

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX)’s traded shares stood at 1,897,930 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -1.67. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.73, to imply a decline of 0% or $0 in intraday trading. The ATHX share’s 52-week high remains $3.59, putting it -107.51% down since that peak but still an impressive +11.56% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.53. The company has a valuation of $372.37 Million, with an average of 3.13 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.3 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Athersys, Inc. (ATHX), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ATHX a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.09.

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) trade information

After registering a 0% downside in the last session, Athersys, Inc. (ATHX) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.8 this Thursday, Apr 22, jumping 3.89% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.58%, and -6.99% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -1.14%. Short interest in Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) saw shorts transact 26.04 Million shares and set a 7.89 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.25, implying an increase of 203.47% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4 and $7 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ATHX has been trading 304.62% off suggested target high and 131.21% from its likely low.

Athersys, Inc. (ATHX) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -16% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -43% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX)’s Major holders

Athersys, Inc. insiders hold 8.73% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 25.51% of the shares at 27.95% float percentage. In total, 185 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 13.71 Million shares (or 6.3% of shares), all amounting to roughly $24Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 10.16 Million shares, or about 4.67% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $17.78 Million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Athersys, Inc. (ATHX) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF holds roughly 9,069,121 shares. This is just over 4.17% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $16.32 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.67 Million, or 2.6% of the shares, all valued at about $9.92 Million.