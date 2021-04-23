Boom Or Bust: Where Is Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV) Stock Headed Next?

Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV)’s traded shares stood at 2,003,649 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.02. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $6.63, to imply an increase of 1.22% or $0.08 in intraday trading. The AIV share’s 52-week high remains $6.55, putting it 1.21% up since that peak but still an impressive +50.53% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.28. The company has a valuation of $974.33 Million, with an average of 4.87 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.99 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV), translating to a mean rating of 2.3. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give AIV a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.07.

Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV) trade information

After registering a 1.22% upside in the latest session, Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $6.69- this Friday, Apr 23, jumping 0.67% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.15%, and 17.61% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 25.85%. Short interest in Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV) saw shorts transact 3.92 Million shares and set a 0.79 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.09, implying a decline of -38.31% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $4.09 and $4.09 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AIV has been trading -38.31% off suggested target high and -38.31% from its likely low.

Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Apartment Investment and Management Company share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) shares are +80.55% up over the last 6 months. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -275% this quarter before falling -134.6% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 475.1% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -15.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -101.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 7.1% annually.

Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV)’s Major holders

Apartment Investment and Management Company insiders hold 1.05% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 94.93% of the shares at 95.94% float percentage. In total, 402 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 20.84 Million shares (or 13.97% of shares), all amounting to roughly $110.04 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 20.39 Million shares, or about 13.66% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $107.65 Million.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund holds roughly 9,061,833 shares. This is just over 6.07% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $47.85 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.65 Million, or 4.46% of the shares, all valued at about $30.55 Million.