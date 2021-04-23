Boom Or Bust: Where Is Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stock Headed Next?

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)’s traded shares stood at 4,237,768 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.81. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $231.89, to imply an increase of 1.11% or $2.54 in intraday trading. The BABA share’s 52-week high remains $319.32, putting it -37.7% down since that peak but still an impressive +18.27% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $189.53. The company has a valuation of $626.17 Billion, with an average of 18.3 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 18.89 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 55 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give BABA a Sell rating. 6 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 48 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.79.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) trade information

After registering a 1.11% upside in the latest session, Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $238.4 this Monday, Apr 19, jumping 2.8% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.91%, and -2.5% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -0.43%. Short interest in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) saw shorts transact 44.32 Million shares and set a 2.35 days time to cover.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Alibaba Group Holding Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) shares are -25.97% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 35.16% against 15%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 36.6% this quarter before jumping 18.1% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 39.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 29 analysts is $27.45 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 12 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $33.25 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $16.32 Billion in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 68.2%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 42.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 67.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 3.32% annually.