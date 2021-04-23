BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) up 51.5% from 52-Week Low; YTD rises 16.27% – Here’s What to Do Now

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for BHP Group (BBL), translating to a mean rating of 1.2. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give BBL a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $80, implying an increase of 29.85% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $80 and $80 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BBL has been trading 29.85% off suggested target high and 29.85% from its likely low.

BHP Group (BBL) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 19.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -5.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5.3% annually.

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)’s Major holders

BHP Group insiders hold 0.01% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 4.37% of the shares at 4.37% float percentage. In total, 215 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Fisher Asset Management, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 6.96 Million shares (or 0.66% of shares), all amounting to roughly $368.83 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership with 5.53 Million shares, or about 0.52% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $293.25 Million.

We also have Vanguard Global Capital Cycles Fund and DFA International Core Equity Portfolio as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the BHP Group (BBL) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Vanguard Global Capital Cycles Fund holds roughly 904,128 shares. This is just over 0.09% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $49.38 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 721.82 Thousand, or 0.07% of the shares, all valued at about $39.43 Million.