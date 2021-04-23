At Current Prices, Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) Worth A Patient Look?

Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB)’s traded shares stood at 1,104,473 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.94, to imply an increase of 0.37% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The THCB share’s 52-week high remains $25.2, putting it -130.35% down since that peak but still an impressive +9.23% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.93. The company has a valuation of $388.19 Million, with an average of 851.5 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.97 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Tuscan Holdings Corp. (THCB), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give THCB a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) trade information

After registering a 0.37% upside in the last session, Tuscan Holdings Corp. (THCB) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $12.02 this Monday, Apr 19, jumping 8.99% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.02%, and -19.5% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -36.02%. Short interest in Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) saw shorts transact 2.13 Million shares and set a 0.72 days time to cover.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. (THCB) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB)’s Major holders

Tuscan Holdings Corp. insiders hold 20.85% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 19.88% of the shares at 25.12% float percentage. In total, 45 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Alpine Global Management, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.52 Million shares (or 4.29% of shares), all amounting to roughly $26.03 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Oxford Asset Management Llp with 1.15 Million shares, or about 3.24% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2020, these shares were worth $11.47 Million.

We also have AQR Funds-AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fd and RBB Fund Inc.-SGI Small Cap Growth Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Tuscan Holdings Corp. (THCB) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, AQR Funds-AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fd holds roughly 79,198 shares. This is just over 0.22% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.35 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 29.8 Thousand, or 0.08% of the shares, all valued at about $495.28 Thousand.