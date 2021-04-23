At Current Prices, TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Worth A Patient Look?

TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)’s traded shares stood at 4,300,452 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.45. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $49.67, to imply a decline of -1.44% or -$0.72 in intraday trading. The TRIP share’s 52-week high remains $64.95, putting it -30.76% down since that peak but still an impressive +70.75% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $14.53. The company has a valuation of $6.7 Billion, with an average of 2.83 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.13 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for TripAdvisor, Inc. (TRIP), translating to a mean rating of 2.8. Of 21 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 3 analyst(s) give TRIP a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 11 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.31.

TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) trade information

After registering a -1.44% downside in the last session, TripAdvisor, Inc. (TRIP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $54.27 this Monday, Apr 19, jumping 8.49% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.15%, and -7.48% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 72.57%. Short interest in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) saw shorts transact 16.04 Million shares and set a 3.88 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $43, implying a decline of -13.43% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $20 and $62 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TRIP has been trading 24.82% off suggested target high and -59.73% from its likely low.

TripAdvisor, Inc. (TRIP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing TripAdvisor, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. TripAdvisor, Inc. (TRIP) shares are +152.81% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -112.1% against 15%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -542.9% this quarter before jumping 85.5% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 43.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 18 analysts is $120.66 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 18 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $184.81 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $278Million and $59Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -56.6% before jumping 213.2% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -28.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -320.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -14% annually.

TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)’s Major holders

TripAdvisor, Inc. insiders hold 21.34% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 84.62% of the shares at 107.58% float percentage. In total, 437 institutions holds shares in the company, led by PAR Capital Management, Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 11.7 Million shares (or 9.59% of shares), all amounting to roughly $336.81 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 8.26 Million shares, or about 6.77% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $237.69 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the TripAdvisor, Inc. (TRIP) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF holds roughly 2,603,110 shares. This is just over 2.13% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $140.02 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.43 Million, or 1.99% of the shares, all valued at about $69.88 Million.