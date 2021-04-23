At Current Prices, Primo Water Corporation (NYSE:PRMW) Worth A Patient Look?

Primo Water Corporation (NYSE:PRMW)’s traded shares stood at 955,065 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.32. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $17.01, to imply an increase of 1.37% or $0.23 in intraday trading. The PRMW share’s 52-week high remains $17.85, putting it -4.94% down since that peak but still an impressive +48.21% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.81. The company has a valuation of $2.71 Billion, with an average of 898.65 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.64 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Primo Water Corporation (PRMW), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give PRMW a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 11 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.05.

Primo Water Corporation (NYSE:PRMW) trade information

After registering a 1.37% upside in the latest session, Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $17.07 this Friday, Apr 23, jumping 0.21% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.5%, and 8.3% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 8.64%. Short interest in Primo Water Corporation (NYSE:PRMW) saw shorts transact 2.84 Million shares and set a 1.73 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $18.73, implying an increase of 10.11% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $17 and $21 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PRMW has been trading 23.46% off suggested target high and -0.06% from its likely low.

Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Primo Water Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) shares are +20.37% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 5.45% against 11.8%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 25% this quarter before jumping 25% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 5.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $477.96 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $507.52 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $474.2 Million and $456.8 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 0.8% before jumping 11.1% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -5.05% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 23.7% annually.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

PRMW Dividends

Primo Water Corporation has its next earnings report out on May 06, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Primo Water Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0.24, with the share yield ticking at 1.44% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 1.73%.

Primo Water Corporation (NYSE:PRMW)’s Major holders

Primo Water Corporation insiders hold 3.16% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 90.34% of the shares at 93.28% float percentage. In total, 290 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Nitorum Capital, L.P. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 10.55 Million shares (or 6.56% of shares), all amounting to roughly $165.36 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 9.51 Million shares, or about 5.92% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $149.12 Million.

We also have JP Morgan Small Cap Equity Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, JP Morgan Small Cap Equity Fund holds roughly 4,864,805 shares. This is just over 3.03% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $75.16 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.31 Million, or 2.68% of the shares, all valued at about $67.54 Million.