At Current Prices, Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) Worth A Patient Look?

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN)’s traded shares stood at 1,498,669 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.54. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.93, to imply an increase of 0.26% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The KDMN share’s 52-week high remains $5.73, putting it -45.8% down since that peak but still an impressive +19.97% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.145. The company has a valuation of $673.52 Million, with an average of 4.05 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.97 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (KDMN), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give KDMN a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.18.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) trade information

After registering a 0.26% upside in the last session, Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (KDMN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $4.03- this Thursday, Apr 22, jumping 2.48% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.25%, and -7.31% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -5.3%. Short interest in Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) saw shorts transact 41.66 Million shares and set a 10.49 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $12.17, implying an increase of 209.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8 and $20 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, KDMN has been trading 408.91% off suggested target high and 103.56% from its likely low.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (KDMN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Kadmon Holdings, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (KDMN) shares are +5.93% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 4.48% against 8.5%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 5.3% this quarter before falling -11.8% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 143.6% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 27.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -39.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN)’s Major holders

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. insiders hold 0.14% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 97.58% of the shares at 97.72% float percentage. In total, 203 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Perceptive Advisors Llc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 15.71 Million shares (or 9.14% of shares), all amounting to roughly $65.2 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 14.92 Million shares, or about 8.69% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $61.93 Million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (KDMN) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF holds roughly 9,823,522 shares. This is just over 5.72% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $38.21 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.85 Million, or 2.82% of the shares, all valued at about $20.14 Million.