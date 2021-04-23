At Current Prices, Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Worth A Patient Look?

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)’s traded shares stood at 785,468 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.57. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $48.26, to imply an increase of 1.07% or $0.51 in intraday trading. The ALLY share’s 52-week high remains $48.54, putting it -0.58% down since that peak but still an impressive +72.46% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $13.29. The company has a valuation of $18.2 Billion, with an average of 4.64 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.24 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY), translating to a mean rating of 1.6. Of 19 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ALLY a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 19 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.39.

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) trade information

After registering a 1.07% upside in the latest session, Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $48.70 this Thursday, Apr 22, jumping 0.62% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.45%, and 10.93% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 35.73%. Short interest in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) saw shorts transact 18.71 Million shares and set a 4.41 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $58.89, implying an increase of 22.03% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $54 and $67 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ALLY has been trading 38.83% off suggested target high and 11.89% from its likely low.

Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Ally Financial Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) shares are +67.96% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 89.44% against 10.7%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 127.9% this quarter before jumping 16.8% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -0.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 14 analysts is $1.84 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 14 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.89 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.61 Billion and $1.68 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 14.5% before jumping 11.9% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 23.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -33.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 7.33% annually.

ALLY Dividends

Ally Financial Inc. has its next earnings report out between July 15 and July 19, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Ally Financial Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.76, with the share yield ticking at 1.57% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)’s Major holders

Ally Financial Inc. insiders hold 0.42% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 95.51% of the shares at 95.91% float percentage. In total, 739 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 34.6 Million shares (or 9.27% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.23 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 30.56 Million shares, or about 8.19% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $1.09 Billion.

We also have Oakmark Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Oakmark Fund holds roughly 14,123,100 shares. This is just over 3.78% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $503.63 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 10.53 Million, or 2.82% of the shares, all valued at about $375.43 Million.