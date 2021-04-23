At $5.62 Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) is Worth A Gamble

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI)’s traded shares stood at 1,578,145 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.07. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.62, to imply a decline of -1.23% or -$0.07 in intraday trading. The KNDI share’s 52-week high remains $17.45, putting it -210.5% down since that peak but still an impressive +55.34% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.51. The company has a valuation of $423.68 Million, with an average of 2.72 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.11 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (KNDI), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give KNDI a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.02.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) trade information

After registering a -1.23% downside in the last session, Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (KNDI) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $5.82- this Thursday, Apr 22, jumping 3.44% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.08%, and -17.35% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -18.55%. Short interest in Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) saw shorts transact 10.58 Million shares and set a 2.07 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $12, implying an increase of 113.52% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $12 and $12 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, KNDI has been trading 113.52% off suggested target high and 113.52% from its likely low.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (KNDI) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -21% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -35.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI)’s Major holders

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. insiders hold 19.22% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 19.66% of the shares at 24.33% float percentage. In total, 91 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Invesco Ltd. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 6.04 Million shares (or 8.01% of shares), all amounting to roughly $41.66 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Citigroup Inc. with 1.09 Million shares, or about 1.45% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $7.54 Million.

We also have Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (KNDI) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF holds roughly 6,321,957 shares. This is just over 8.39% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $39.51 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 474.31 Thousand, or 0.63% of the shares, all valued at about $2.96 Million.