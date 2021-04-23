At $33.61 Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) is Worth A Gamble

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (EQH), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give EQH a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.27.

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $39.36, implying an increase of 17.11% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $32 and $44 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, EQH has been trading 30.91% off suggested target high and -4.79% from its likely low.

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (EQH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Equitable Holdings, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Equitable Holdings, Inc. (EQH) shares are +65.93% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 6.41% against 10.7%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 17.6% this quarter before jumping 33% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 5.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $3.58 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.54 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $3.84 Billion in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -6.6%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -35.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 56.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5.33% annually.