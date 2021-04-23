At $26.07 Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) is Worth A Gamble

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)’s traded shares stood at 1,509,125 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.31. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $26.07, to imply an increase of 1.46% or $0.38 in intraday trading. The IVZ share’s 52-week high remains $27.08, putting it -3.87% down since that peak but still an impressive +75.53% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.38. The company has a valuation of $12.32 Billion, with an average of 3.43 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.44 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Invesco Ltd. (IVZ), translating to a mean rating of 2.9. Of 17 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 3 analyst(s) give IVZ a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 9 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.61.

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) trade information

After registering a 1.46% upside in the latest session, Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $26.58 this Monday, Apr 19, jumping 1.69% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.63%, and 10.46% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 49.95%. Short interest in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) saw shorts transact 13.81 Million shares and set a 3.11 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $27.7, implying an increase of 6.25% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $24 and $31 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, IVZ has been trading 18.91% off suggested target high and -7.94% from its likely low.

Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Invesco Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) shares are +82.33% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 40.41% against 13.7%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 79.4% this quarter before jumping 88.6% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 11.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $1.22 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.24 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.15 Billion and $1.03 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 6.6% before jumping 20.2% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -12.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -11.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 9.46% annually.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

IVZ Dividends

Invesco Ltd. has its next earnings report out on April 27, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Invesco Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.62, with the share yield ticking at 2.41% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 5.49%.

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)’s Major holders

Invesco Ltd. insiders hold 1.5% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 88.23% of the shares at 89.58% float percentage. In total, 781 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 43.14 Million shares (or 9.4% of shares), all amounting to roughly $751.88 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Trian Fund Management, LP with 36.74 Million shares, or about 8% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $640.37 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 11,672,498 shares. This is just over 2.54% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $203.45 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 9.8 Million, or 2.13% of the shares, all valued at about $170.77 Million.