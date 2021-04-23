At $21.69 Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) is Worth A Gamble

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Teck Resources Limited (TECK), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 20 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give TECK a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 9 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $25.24, implying an increase of 16.37% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $20 and $30.27 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TECK has been trading 39.56% off suggested target high and -7.79% from its likely low.

Teck Resources Limited (TECK) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 17.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -49.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 14.61% annually.

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)’s Major holders

Teck Resources Limited insiders hold 0.3% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 64.57% of the shares at 64.76% float percentage. In total, 462 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Royal Bank of Canada. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 22.76 Million shares (or 4.35% of shares), all amounting to roughly $413.12 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Beutel, Goodman & Company Ltd with 14.03 Million shares, or about 2.68% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $254.65 Million.

We also have Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Teck Resources Limited (TECK) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds roughly 8,427,940 shares. This is just over 1.61% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $152.97 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.29 Million, or 1.2% of the shares, all valued at about $115.01 Million.