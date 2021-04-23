At $12.07 Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) is Worth A Gamble

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)’s traded shares stood at 23,898,424 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.19. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $12.07, to imply an increase of 1.13% or $0.13 in intraday trading. The F share’s 52-week high remains $13.62, putting it -12.84% down since that peak but still an impressive +62.55% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.52. The company has a valuation of $47.35 Billion, with an average of 54.19 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 82.74 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Ford Motor Company (F), translating to a mean rating of 2.7. Of 20 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give F a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 10 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.2.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) trade information

After registering a 1.13% upside in the latest session, Ford Motor Company (F) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $12.25 this Monday, Apr 19, jumping 1.55% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.39%, and -1.23% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 37.2%. Short interest in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) saw shorts transact 82.45 Million shares and set a 1 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $13.24, implying an increase of 9.69% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $9 and $16 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, F has been trading 32.56% off suggested target high and -25.43% from its likely low.

Ford Motor Company (F) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Ford Motor Company share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Ford Motor Company (F) shares are +54.26% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 165.85% against 16.4%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 187% this quarter before jumping 160% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 22.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $32.06 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $34.33 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $31.34 Billion and $15.95 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 2.3% before jumping 115.3% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -16.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 187.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 28.46% annually.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)’s Major holders

Ford Motor Company insiders hold 0.24% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 53.87% of the shares at 54% float percentage. In total, 1541 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 288.82 Million shares (or 7.37% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.54 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 271.61 Million shares, or about 6.93% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $2.39 Billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Ford Motor Company (F) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 110,000,000 shares. This is just over 2.81% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $968.04 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 78.3 Million, or 2% of the shares, all valued at about $688.25 Million.