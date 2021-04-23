AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB): What It’s Worth And What To Do About It

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB)’s traded shares stood at 1,202,353 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.11. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.65, to imply an increase of 0.53% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The AQB share’s 52-week high remains $13.32, putting it -135.75% down since that peak but still an impressive +71.33% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.62. The company has a valuation of $400.81 Million, with an average of 1.16 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.48 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (AQB), translating to a mean rating of 2.5. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give AQB a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.06.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) trade information

After registering a 0.53% upside in the last session, AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (AQB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $5.99- this Friday, Apr 16, jumping 5.68% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.56%, and -25.36% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -35.5%. Short interest in AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) saw shorts transact 3.85 Million shares and set a 1.11 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $15, implying an increase of 165.49% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $15 and $15 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AQB has been trading 165.49% off suggested target high and 165.49% from its likely low.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (AQB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (AQB) shares are +36.47% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -64.44% against 8.3%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 45.5% this quarter before jumping 54.5% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 4235.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $290Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $980Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $7Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 4042.9%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 20.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 31.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB)’s Major holders

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. insiders hold 1.19% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 46.99% of the shares at 47.56% float percentage. In total, 97 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Third Security, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 18.22 Million shares (or 50.31% of shares), all amounting to roughly $159.61 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is ARK Investment Management, LLC with 8.64 Million shares, or about 23.86% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $75.69 Million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (AQB) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF holds roughly 7,247,378 shares. This is just over 20.01% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $48.56 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 923.58 Thousand, or 2.55% of the shares, all valued at about $8.09 Million.