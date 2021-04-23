AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) down -11.25% YTD: Any Troubles Ahead? – Marketing Sentinel

AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) down -11.25% YTD: Any Troubles Ahead?

AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)’s traded shares stood at 1,366,341 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $13.89, to imply a decline of -1.91% or -$0.27 in intraday trading. The APPH share’s 52-week high remains $42.9, putting it -208.86% down since that peak but still an impressive +30.81% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.61. The company has a valuation of $1.36 Billion, with an average of 1.4 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.65 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for AppHarvest, Inc. (APPH), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give APPH a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.5.

AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) trade information

After registering a -1.91% downside in the last session, AppHarvest, Inc. (APPH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $16.55 this Friday, Apr 16, jumping 16.07% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -14.21%, and -33.51% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -11.25%. Short interest in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) saw shorts transact 3.72 Million shares and set a 2.25 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $42, implying an increase of 202.38% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $42 and $42 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, APPH has been trading 202.38% off suggested target high and 202.38% from its likely low.

AppHarvest, Inc. (APPH) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

