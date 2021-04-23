Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) Thursday – Up 79.65% From the Lows, What Happens Next

Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA)’s traded shares stood at 8,342,691 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $13.66, to imply a decline of -1.59% or -$0.22 in intraday trading. The APHA share’s 52-week high remains $32.29, putting it -136.38% down since that peak but still an impressive +79.65% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.78. The company has a valuation of $4.29 Billion, with an average of 10.54 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 25.37 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) trade information

After registering a -1.59% downside in the last session, Aphria Inc. (APHA) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $15.20 this Monday, Apr 19, jumping 10.13% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.52%, and -27.19% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 97.4%. Short interest in Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) saw shorts transact 15.98 Million shares and set a 0.63 days time to cover.

Aphria Inc. (APHA) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA)’s Major holders

Aphria Inc. insiders hold 0.11% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 18.94% of the shares at 18.96% float percentage. In total, 248 institutions holds shares in the company, led by ETF Managers Group, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 12.36 Million shares (or 3.9% of shares), all amounting to roughly $85.55 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 7.8 Million shares, or about 2.46% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $53.98 Million.

We also have ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Aphria Inc. (APHA) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF holds roughly 12,362,308 shares. This is just over 3.9% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $85.55 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.47 Million, or 1.1% of the shares, all valued at about $42.29 Million.