APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA) Drops -32.72% From Highs, What Happens Next?

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for APA Corporation (APA), translating to a mean rating of 2.4. Of 30 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give APA a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 15 advise Hold as 12 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.55.

APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $23.88, implying an increase of 32.89% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $16 and $38 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, APA has been trading 111.46% off suggested target high and -10.96% from its likely low.

APA Corporation (APA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing APA Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. APA Corporation (APA) shares are +83.25% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -280.56% against 10.3%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 523.1% this quarter before jumping 160.8% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 31.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 14 analysts is $1.37 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 14 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.4 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.28 Billion in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 6.7%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 14.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -36.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA)’s Major holders

APA Corporation insiders hold 0.29% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 85.32% of the shares at 85.56% float percentage. In total, 654 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 2Million shares (or 0.53% of shares), all amounting to roughly $35.72 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Wedge Capital Management, L.L.P. with 1.94 Million shares, or about 0.51% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $34.79 Million.

We also have Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the APA Corporation (APA) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select holds roughly 9,984,590 shares. This is just over 2.64% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $178.72 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.34 Million, or 1.41% of the shares, all valued at about $95.63 Million.