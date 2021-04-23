Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Stock Jumped 15.13% Over A Month – No Room To Run?

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI), translating to a mean rating of 2.7. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ATI a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.24.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $20.56, implying a decline of -11.3% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $10.5 and $26 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ATI has been trading 12.17% off suggested target high and -54.7% from its likely low.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Allegheny Technologies Incorporated share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) shares are +145.4% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -46.15% against 46.5%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -220% this quarter before falling -800% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -10.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $638.31 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $653.88 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $955.5 Million and $755.09 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -33.2% before falling -13.4% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -28.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -773.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)’s Major holders

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated insiders hold 0.68% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 100.76% of the shares at 101.45% float percentage. In total, 323 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 19.83 Million shares (or 15.59% of shares), all amounting to roughly $332.57 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 12.91 Million shares, or about 10.15% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $216.47 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Growth Fund Of America Inc as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 8,453,693 shares. This is just over 6.65% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $178.03 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.11 Million, or 4.02% of the shares, all valued at about $107.64 Million.