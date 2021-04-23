Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) up 79.89% from 52-Week Low; YTD rises 52.19% – Here’s What to Do Now

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX)’s traded shares stood at 1,473,074 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.72. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.44, to imply a decline of -11.82% or -$1.4 in intraday trading. The ALDX share’s 52-week high remains $14.62, putting it -40.04% down since that peak but still an impressive +79.89% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.1. The company has a valuation of $496.36 Million, with an average of 662.25 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.23 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (ALDX), translating to a mean rating of 1.5. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ALDX a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 11 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.27.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) trade information

After registering a -11.82% downside in the last session, Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (ALDX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $11.84 this Wednesday, Apr 21, jumping 11.82% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.77%, and -14.71% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 52.19%. Short interest in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) saw shorts transact 4.78 Million shares and set a 3.89 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $24.73, implying an increase of 136.88% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $15 and $32 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ALDX has been trading 206.51% off suggested target high and 43.68% from its likely low.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (ALDX) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 4.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 50.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX)’s Major holders

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. insiders hold 1.96% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 56.16% of the shares at 57.28% float percentage. In total, 121 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Perceptive Advisors Llc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 6.29 Million shares (or 13.22% of shares), all amounting to roughly $43.12 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.62 Million shares, or about 3.4% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $11.09 Million.