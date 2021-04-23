Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA): Can A Stock Be Up 4.408% YTD, And Still Be A Loser

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA)’s traded shares stood at 5,436,624 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.68. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $33.21, to imply a decline of -3.06% or -$1.05 in intraday trading. The AA share’s 52-week high remains $34.33, putting it -3.37% down since that peak but still an impressive +80.79% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.38. The company has a valuation of $6.19 Billion, with an average of 6.82 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.88 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Alcoa Corporation (AA), translating to a mean rating of 2.3. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give AA a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.05.

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) trade information

After registering a -3.06% downside in the last session, Alcoa Corporation (AA) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $36.54 this Monday, Apr 19, jumping 9.11% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.13%, and 9.14% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 44.08%. Short interest in Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) saw shorts transact 9.85 Million shares and set a 1.43 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $37.25, implying an increase of 12.17% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $27 and $43 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AA has been trading 29.48% off suggested target high and -18.7% from its likely low.

Alcoa Corporation (AA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Alcoa Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Alcoa Corporation (AA) shares are +159.45% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -437.07% against 19.9%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 5350% this quarter before jumping 194% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 14.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $2.57 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.66 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.11 Billion and $2.23 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 21.8% before jumping 18.9% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 28% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 85% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA)’s Major holders

Alcoa Corporation insiders hold 0.62% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 80.46% of the shares at 80.96% float percentage. In total, 473 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 16.36 Million shares (or 8.78% of shares), all amounting to roughly $377.19 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 13.93 Million shares, or about 7.47% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $320.98 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Alcoa Corporation (AA) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 4,943,730 shares. This is just over 2.65% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $113.95 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.58 Million, or 2.46% of the shares, all valued at about $148.77 Million.