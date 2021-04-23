Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA): Can A Stock Be Up 1% YTD, And Still Be A Loser

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)’s traded shares stood at 3,634,032 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.75. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.08, to imply an increase of 3.7% or $0.11 in intraday trading. The AKBA share’s 52-week high remains $13.71, putting it -345.13% down since that peak but still an impressive +32.14% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.09. The company has a valuation of $472.79 Million, with an average of 3.5 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.72 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (AKBA), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give AKBA a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.36.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) trade information

After registering a 3.7% upside in the last session, Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (AKBA) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $3.18- this Thursday, Apr 22, jumping 3.14% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.65%, and -12% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 10%. Short interest in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) saw shorts transact 21.3 Million shares and set a 3.17 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.71, implying an increase of 117.86% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3 and $10 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AKBA has been trading 224.68% off suggested target high and -2.6% from its likely low.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (AKBA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (AKBA) shares are -13.97% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -59.21% against 17.4%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 23.4% this quarter before jumping 75% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -35.2% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -3.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -17.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)’s Major holders

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. insiders hold 1.36% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 68.85% of the shares at 69.8% float percentage. In total, 209 institutions holds shares in the company, led by State Street Corporation. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 22.48 Million shares (or 14.64% of shares), all amounting to roughly $62.93 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Wellington Management Group, LLP with 12.59 Million shares, or about 8.2% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $35.25 Million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (AKBA) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF holds roughly 13,615,231 shares. This is just over 8.87% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $46.09 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.7 Million, or 2.41% of the shares, all valued at about $10.37 Million.