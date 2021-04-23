After This Week’s 7.91% Gain in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX), We Just Learned Something New

Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)’s traded shares stood at 2,358,363 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.12. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $88.88, to imply an increase of 5.71% or $4.8 in intraday trading. The STX share’s 52-week high remains $89.2, putting it -0.36% down since that peak but still an impressive +51.02% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $43.53. The company has a valuation of $20.45 Billion, with an average of 2.56 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.77 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Seagate Technology plc (STX), translating to a mean rating of 2.5. Of 28 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 4 analyst(s) give STX a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 12 advise Hold as 11 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.55.

Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) trade information

After registering a 5.71% upside in the latest session, Seagate Technology plc (STX) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $89.20 this Friday, Apr 23, jumping 0.72% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.91%, and 21.98% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 42.47%. Short interest in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) saw shorts transact 13.84 Million shares and set a 3.67 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $83.86, implying a decline of -5.65% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $50 and $107 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, STX has been trading 20.39% off suggested target high and -43.74% from its likely low.

Seagate Technology plc (STX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Seagate Technology plc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Seagate Technology plc (STX) shares are +62.04% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 2.63% against -10.7%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 29.2% this quarter before jumping 58.1% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -0.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 23 analysts is $2.85 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 20 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.72 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.52 Billion and $2.34 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 13.3% before jumping 16.3% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -6.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -46.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 6.75% annually.

STX Dividends

Seagate Technology plc has its next earnings report out on April 22, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Seagate Technology plc has a forward dividend ratio of 2.68, with the share yield ticking at 3.19% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 5.72%.

Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)’s Major holders

Seagate Technology plc insiders hold 0.55% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 88.94% of the shares at 89.43% float percentage. In total, 980 institutions holds shares in the company, led by ValueAct Holdings, L.P. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 30.15 Million shares (or 12.74% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.87 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 26.87 Million shares, or about 11.35% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $1.67 Billion.

We also have Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Seagate Technology plc (STX) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds roughly 10,881,780 shares. This is just over 4.6% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $719.5 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.18 Million, or 2.61% of the shares, all valued at about $383.96 Million.