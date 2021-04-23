After This Week’s 4.38% Gain in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB), We Just Learned Something New

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)’s traded shares stood at 852,996 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.01. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $155.79, to imply an increase of 7.7% or $11.14 in intraday trading. The SLAB share’s 52-week high remains $163.43, putting it -4.9% down since that peak but still an impressive +46.51% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $83.33. The company has a valuation of $7.04 Billion, with an average of 267.57 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 355.81 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB), translating to a mean rating of 2.4. Of 13 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SLAB a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.75.

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) trade information

After registering a 7.7% upside in the latest session, Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $162.2 this Friday, Apr 23, jumping 3.93% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.38%, and 12.3% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 22.43%. Short interest in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) saw shorts transact 1.08 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $169, implying an increase of 8.48% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $140 and $195 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SLAB has been trading 25.17% off suggested target high and -10.14% from its likely low.

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Silicon Laboratories Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB) shares are +38.74% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 15.61% against 18.2%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 8.7% this quarter before jumping 13.5% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 13.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $242.11 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $248.59 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $203.3 Million and $207.53 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 19.1% before jumping 19.8% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -16.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -35.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10.2% annually.