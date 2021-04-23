After This Week’s 1.15% Gain in CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT), We Just Learned Something New

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT)’s traded shares stood at 1,468,497 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.35. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.41, to imply a decline of -2.86% or -$0.13 in intraday trading. The CBAT share’s 52-week high remains $11.4, putting it -158.5% down since that peak but still an impressive +91.16% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.39. The company has a valuation of $388.55 Million, with an average of 1.57 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 9.41 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (CBAT), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CBAT a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) trade information

After registering a -2.86% downside in the last session, CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (CBAT) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $4.67- this Thursday, Apr 22, jumping 5.57% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.15%, and -22.5% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -12.85%. Short interest in CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) saw shorts transact 2.93 Million shares and set a 0.31 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10, implying an increase of 126.76% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $10 and $10 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CBAT has been trading 126.76% off suggested target high and 126.76% from its likely low.

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (CBAT) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 29.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 54.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 30% annually.

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT)’s Major holders

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. insiders hold 51.96% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.35% of the shares at 4.9% float percentage. In total, 29 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Jane Street Group, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 222.73 Thousand shares (or 0.25% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.13 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Virtu Financial LLC with 142.15 Thousand shares, or about 0.16% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $719.3 Thousand.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

We also have Global X Fds-Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF and First Trust Nasdaq (R) Clean Edge (R) Green Energy Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (CBAT) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2021, Global X Fds-Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF holds roughly 940,499 shares. This is just over 1.07% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.57 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 818.18 Thousand, or 0.93% of the shares, all valued at about $4.17 Million.