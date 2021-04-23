After This Week’s 0.96% Gain in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM), We Just Learned Something New

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)’s traded shares stood at 1,135,547 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.21. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $96.01, to imply an increase of 3.03% or $2.82 in intraday trading. The MXIM share’s 52-week high remains $98.44, putting it -2.53% down since that peak but still an impressive +47.88% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $50.04. The company has a valuation of $26.2 Billion, with an average of 2Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.17 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (MXIM), translating to a mean rating of 2.8. Of 16 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give MXIM a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 14 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.74.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) trade information

After registering a 3.03% upside in the latest session, Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (MXIM) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $96.40 this Friday, Apr 23, jumping 0.37% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.96%, and 8.09% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 8.34%. Short interest in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) saw shorts transact 12.28 Million shares and set a 5.66 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $96.4, implying an increase of 0.41% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $74 and $111 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MXIM has been trading 15.61% off suggested target high and -22.92% from its likely low.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (MXIM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (MXIM) shares are +28.03% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 31.86% against 18.2%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 21.3% this quarter before jumping 34.5% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 16% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 15 analysts is $639.14 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 15 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $657.36 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $561.92 Million and $545.37 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 13.7% before jumping 20.5% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 27.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -21% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 18.44% annually.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)’s Major holders

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. insiders hold 0.59% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 85.92% of the shares at 86.43% float percentage. In total, 908 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 30.04 Million shares (or 11.21% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.66 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 25.85 Million shares, or about 9.64% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $2.29 Billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (MXIM) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 7,540,681 shares. This is just over 2.81% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $668.48 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.04 Million, or 2.26% of the shares, all valued at about $535.83 Million.