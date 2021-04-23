After This Week’s -0.76% Fall in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD), We Just Learned Something New

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)’s traded shares stood at 709,324 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.76. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $21.02, to imply an increase of 0.72% or $0.15 in intraday trading. The ACAD share’s 52-week high remains $58.72, putting it -179.35% down since that peak but still an impressive +4.28% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $20.12. The company has a valuation of $3.44 Billion, with an average of 2.34 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.5 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD), translating to a mean rating of 2.5. Of 20 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ACAD a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 12 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.53.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) trade information

After registering a 0.72% upside in the latest session, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $21.74 this Thursday, Apr 22, jumping 3.45% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.76%, and -18.89% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -60.74%. Short interest in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) saw shorts transact 7.01 Million shares and set a 2.8 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $27.78, implying an increase of 32.16% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $18 and $42 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ACAD has been trading 99.81% off suggested target high and -14.37% from its likely low.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) shares are -49.36% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 8.94% against 8.5%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 7% this quarter before falling -63% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 21.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 16 analysts is $110.25 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 16 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $131.81 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $90.07 Million and $103.34 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 22.4% before jumping 27.5% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -1.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -12% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 25% annually.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)’s Major holders

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders hold 0.4% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 94.35% of the shares at 94.74% float percentage. In total, 422 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 41.9 Million shares (or 26.18% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.24 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 19.47 Million shares, or about 12.17% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $1.04 Billion.

We also have Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2021, Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds roughly 6,854,883 shares. This is just over 4.28% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $335.68 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.37 Million, or 2.11% of the shares, all valued at about $180.21 Million.